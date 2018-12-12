The Occupational Safety and Health Administration fined Flying "A" Ranch Inc., a farm registered to Clen Atchley of Ashton, $20,969 for workplace safety violations, after a worker died in a trench collapse in September.
OSHA issued last month four separate fines — $5,174 each — to Flying "A" Ranch Inc. Each violation is considered serious.
On Sept. 4, Fernando Romero Martinez, 27, of Ashton, was connecting pipes in a trench — ranging in depth from 7 to 10 feet — when the trench collapsed, burying him alive.
The project involved digging a trench for a drainage system, according to a Fremont County Sheriff's Office news release.
A backhoe operator told police that they saw a 10-foot line of the trench collapse, after the operator moved the backhoe toward the trench to dig.
Police found Martinez's body, after an hourslong search, and pronounced him dead on the scene, the news release said.
According to documents provided by a Department of Labor spokesperson, an OSHA investigation of the incident found that Flying "A" Ranch Inc. committed the following safety violations:
First, the employer did not instruct employees on methods to avoid potential cave-in hazards, prior to the project, and the employer did not ensure a "competent person" inspected the trenches, prior to the project and throughout the shift.
Second, employees did not use a ladder to enter and exit the trench. Instead, they jumped in and climbed out.
Third, excavated materials, or dug-up soil — which could weigh between 17,800 and 33,000 pounds — was not at least 2 feet back from the trench.
And lastly, a protective system was not in place in the event of a trench collapse.
Martinez's death was the second work-related death in eastern Idaho this summer. The other was a July roofing accident in Ammon, which resulted in a $7,760 OSHA fine.