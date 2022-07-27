The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has reportedly told Yellowstone Bear World it needs to investigate accusations of employee endangerment at its facility.
A notice was sent to Bear World after the animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals claimed an undercover investigator witnessed workers being sent into an enclosure with adult bears, equipped with sticks to defend themselves. Yellowstone Bear World is a popular roadside drive-through wildlife park at Thornton, where tourists can see bears and other animals up close.
"When a yearling escaped from an enclosure and was being chased by adult bears, a supervisor told a worker to 'beat' any bear who came toward her," PETA wrote on a web page discussing its investigation.
Among the incidents PETA listed in its complaint to OSHA were employees being approached by several bears while repairing an electric fence on June 25, with one employee having to distract the animals by hand feeding them. No barrier was between the workers and the employees.
On May 22, an employee reportedly approached a bear in the enclosure and began petting it. A second bear approached, which the employee also petted.
On April 28, an employee reportedly directed two bears away from a pile of wood from a broken fence by hand feeding them and threatening them with a stick.
PETA also claimed the undercover investigator witnessed bear cubs biting employees almost every day, acting on an instinct to nurse. In a video released earlier this month, the animal rights nonprofit claimed injured bears also were denied medical care and pain medications.
OSHA notified Bear World that it has until Aug. 1 to take corrective action and show the agency it has taken corrective action. Bear World also can request more time.
"If we do not receive an adequate response indicating that appropriate action has been taken or that no hazard exists and why, an inspection will be conducted," an OSHA letter emailed to Bear World on Monday said.
Yellowstone Bear World is certified by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It is not certified by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, which has higher standards than the USDA.
The findings of PETA's undercover investigation match statements former Bear World employees told the Post Register in 2021. One worker told the Post Registerthey were given a baton and a can of bear spray, and were told to monitor bears being introduced from the yearling group in with the adults. They said one of the adult bears attacked and chased a younger bear while they were standing next to it.
PETA included a video of footage captured while the investigator was working at Bear World, with narration from actor Alec Baldwin, a PETA supporter.
"Sending in 20-somethings with a stick and a can of bear spray is utterly insane," Jay Pratte, director of animal care, conservation and education at New York's Utica Zoo and president of Bear Care Group, said when told of the reported practice at Bear World.
Pratte, who has worked with bears for 30 years and trains zookeepers around the world on their care, previously told the Post Register he does not enter an enclosure with bears unless there is a barrier between himself and the animals.
PETA's investigator reportedly began working at Yellowstone Bear World in April and left in June.
During that time, the investigator reportedly witnessed a bear cub with a broken leg being denied pain medications, having a veterinarian examine a different, uninjured bear after a visitor ran over another bear's paw, and not calling a vet when animals appeared injured.
Infant bears also reportedly bit staff, which PETA claimed was in an attempt to suckle them. In a recording posted by the animal rights group, a staff member is heard threatening to knock a cub's teeth out if it does not stop biting.
Bear World said it did not want to comment when reached by the Post Register. However Courtney Ferguson, the president of Bear World, told a Rexburg Standard Journal reporterthat the accusation of animals not receiving proper medical treatment were taken "extremely out of context," but did not deny any specific accusations by the animal rights group.
"The health and safety of the animals is always our number one priority, so that's our main focus and goal," Ferguson said.
Ferguson confirmed Bear World is investigating the issues raised about employee safety, including that bears regularly bit employees.
Brittany Peet, deputy general counsel of captive animal law enforcement for the PETA Foundation, said the two-minute video PETA posted on its website is taken from hours of footage collected by the investigator. She denied that the footage was made to mislead on the medical care of the animals.
"There's no context needed when you are talking about a baby bear who needs pain medicine," Peet said.
PETA has also reported its findings to the United States Department of Agriculture and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, claiming the medical care violated regulations at those agencies.
David Pace from the Rexburg Standard Journal contributed to this report.