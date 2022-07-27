BWMain.jpg
Buy Now

Bears live in close proximity to each other, with more than 70 bears sharing 125 acres.

 Johnathan Hogan / jhogan@postregister.com

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has reportedly told Yellowstone Bear World it needs to investigate accusations of employee endangerment at its facility.

A notice was sent to Bear World after the animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals claimed an undercover investigator witnessed workers being sent into an enclosure with adult bears, equipped with sticks to defend themselves. Yellowstone Bear World is a popular roadside drive-through wildlife park at Thornton, where tourists can see bears and other animals up close.

Download PDF Redacted OSHA request to investigate Yellowstone Bear World

David Pace from the Rexburg Standard Journal contributed to this report.

Recommended for you