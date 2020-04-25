If you’re looking for places to play outside besides the typical National Forest or Bureau of Land Management playgrounds, some regional land trusts and other agencies have some suggestions.
Often a few awesome sites, such as the Snake River Road east of Heise or Ririe Reservoir attract a pile of attention. During this age of social distancing and spreading out the crowds, here are a few other possibilities within reach of a round-trip tank of gas.
Idaho Department of Fish and Game has 32 wildlife management areas across the state ranging in size from a few hundred acres to 85,000 acres to provide habitat for big game, waterfowl and other critters, but also to give outdoor-starved humans a fun place to visit.
In eastern Idaho, there are about 10 wildlife management areas basically within reach of a tank of gas there and back from Idaho Falls.
Spring can be a prime time to see wildlife, especially migrating birds, raptors, deer and elk. One area, Market Lake, is no secret and can be busy, especially on weekends. James Brower, regional communication manager for Fish and Game, said on a recent visit, there was a line of cars visiting Market Lake, but there was plenty of wildlife to see, especially waterfowl.
“There were some painted turtles, which is awesome,” Brower said. “We probably saw maybe 12 or so on the banks. You can see lots of animals and you don’t have to leave your car.”
Brower recommends going early in the morning to avoid crowds or going to farther out areas, such as Mud Lake or Tex Creek. Mud Lake is a good option if you have a boat. “Seeing moose there is not an uncommon thing,” he said.
“There are some definite opportunities (at Tex Creek) if you’re willing to get out and hike,” he said. “Probably the majority of the people out there are antler hunting because there are a couple of thousand elk that spend the winter there. There’s still some there now.”
If you are interested in visiting a wildlife management area, a good place to research is idfg.idaho.gov/wma.
Another fun destination is Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve west of Arco on Highway 93-20. While Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks are closed, Craters closed its visitor center, campground, restrooms (except for a portable unit in the parking lot) and gated the road beyond the visitor center parking lot. But hikers and bikers are allowed on the Loop Road (dogs are OK on a leash). For details and cool photos, go to nps.gov/crmo.
Joselin Matkins, executive director of Teton Regional Land Trust, recommends Buxton River Park at Bates Bridge about 3 miles west of Driggs. The 80-acre land conservation project is the result of several groups working together and is now owned by Teton County.
“We helped the county purchase it by providing funds for a conservation easement,” Matkins said. “It's probably now the most popular point along the Teton River.”
The park features a nearly 1-mile walking path, boat ramp, toilet and interpretive signage about the ecology of the area and the history of the property. The vault toilet has artistic murals painted on it.
“You can birdwatch along the trail, view wildlife, fish,” Matkins said. “It's a great spot and (the snow) is all melted out and people are enjoying it.”
Another recent land trust acquisition offering recreation possibilities is the Century Heights Preserve in Pocatello. The 166-acre plot adjacent to the Blackrock BLM area was gifted by a landowner who didn’t want to see the land become a housing development. More than 950 homes were planned in the mid-2000s for the area. The area has some non-motorized single-track trails and some two-track trails on it now, and will see more trail and parking development in the future.
“It’s not a polished property, but there are trails that anybody’s welcome to use,” said Matt Lucia, executive director of the Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust who received the property in the fall of 2018.
“It’s really key winter range,” Lucia said. “It’s terminal winter range for mule deer who come from as far away as the Grays Lake area. During big winter years there is as many as 200 and 300 deer on the property.”
He said as many as 11,000 mule deer winter in the nearby Blackrock area.
Lucia said the area is “super easy to get to.” The land is north of Century High School off Piedmont Road.