A lawsuit questioning an exchange of land between Idaho Falls School District 91 and Rockwell Homes has been dismissed and settled outside of court.
The two parties reached the settlement agreement with Joshua Chandler, the local lawyer who had brought the suit about the land exchange, in the last few weeks and filed a motion to dismiss the case on Oct. 2. As part of the settlement, Chandler will pay an undisclosed percentage of the legal fees for Rockwell and the school district and agreed to suspend attempts to appeal the initial dismissal.
Chandler first filed suit in May 2019 to question an exchange of land between the two groups. District 91 had agreed earlier that year to transfer a plot of land adjacent to the Stonebrook neighborhood to Rockwell Homes in exchange for two smaller sections of land, one near South Holmes Avenue and 65th South and one off East River Road north of town, along with $263,000 in cash. Rockwell is building the 58-home Manchester Estates development on the land provided to it and District 91 is holding its land for the potential construction of new schools.
Chandler argued that the cash component involved in the deal meant it qualified as a bid or purchase instead of a trade. Idaho law requires that those types of exchanges involving school districts or other public entities are placed up for public bids, where Chandler said he could have outbid Rockwell for the property.
Bonneville County District Judge Steven Boyce dismissed the case in favor of Rockwell and District 91 in early July. In his ruling, Boyce said that Chandler did not have standing to sue over the issue because he did not have enough of a unique or significant stake in the properties.
"The alleged injury, if one occurred, was suffered by all members of the District. Merely claiming that he would have submitted a bid fails to sufficiently distinguish Chandler from other members of the district," Boyce wrote in his ruling.
Chandler is a board member of the Stonebrook Homeowners' Association, which has long opposed the potential development of the neighboring plot of land by Rockwell. Several members of the neighborhood attended an Idaho Falls Planning Commission meeting in 2019 to voice concerns about the increased flow of cars and potential for school overcrowding in the neighborhoods around Taylorview Middle School.
Boyce ruled that Chandler would need to cover more than $100,000 in attorney fees for Rockwell and District 91 in the case. Chandler had filed a motion to appeal the case in early September but withdrew the filing in recent weeks as part of the settlement.
Chandler confirmed the details of the settlement on Tuesday but declined any further comment. Scott Marotz, part of the legal team from Anderson, Julian and Hull that represented District 91 in the lawsuit, said that Boyce made the right decision in dismissing the case.