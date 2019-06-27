Commercial mushroom gathering extended in burn area
The Bridger-Teton National Forest is extending the sale of commercial mushroom harvest permits within last year’s Roosevelt Fire burn area.
The permits will be sold until Aug. 1, well beyond the original window of July 3. Because of cooler weather, mushroom gathering is expected to be good later into the summer.
“The Forest would like to remind folks that in order to reduce resource impacts and support all forest users, commercial mushroom harvest areas have been designated within the Roosevelt Fire boundary, while personal mushroom collection is available forest-wide,” according to a Bridger-Teton National Forest news release.
Personal-use mushroom gatherers are allowed up to 3 gallons of morel mushrooms without a permit, free of charge. The mushrooms are not to be sold or bartered to another party.
Forest officials caution people entering the burn areas to be wary of “stump holes, snags and loose soil or rocks” that can be extra hazardous.
Commercial permits can be purchased at the Big Piney, Pinedale and Jackson Ranger Districts of the Bridger-Teton National Forest. A 14-day commercial permit costs $300 dollars. Commercial pickers must have a permit in their possession when gathering and transporting morels.
For complete rules, contact one of the above ranger districts.
Mushroom harvest information is available here.
Bloomington Lake day-use area to require a fee
The popular Bloomington Lake Day Use Area near Montpelier will start charging a $5 per vehicle fee and be managed by the recreation service provider Aud and Di starting in mid-July.
Fee tubes plan to be installed to collect the fees which are to be used “to service and maintain the day use area’s recreation facilities and invest in amenity updates,” according to a Montpelier District Forest Service new release. The area was previously a no fee site but increased visitation has put a strain on Forest Service operations. The fees will help maintain site amenities and toilet facilities, the Forest Service said.
Fee envelopes will be placed at the Bloomington Lake parking lot. Visitors will be required to fill out a fee envelope, remove the visitor portion for placement in their vehicle and deposit the day use envelope in a fee tube.
From Post Register Reports