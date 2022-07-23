A 2019 file photo of a Rocky Mountain Middle School student's laptop. Idahoans are invited to apply for federal reduced internet services as access to the internet becomes an increasing need across the country.
More than 23,000 households in Idaho have enrolled in a federal program to reduce their monthly internet service costs.
The Biden administration announced Thursday that 23,218 Idahohouseholds have enrolled in the Affordable Connectivity Program. Americans who enroll in the program can reduce their internet service costs by up to $30 a month, or $75 a month on tribal lands.
As of June, 2, 212 households in eastern Idaho had enrolled in the program, according to the Affordable Connectivity Program enrollment and claims tracker. Nearly 1,600households have enrolled in Bonneville County, and Ada County has the most enrollments in the state with 4,264.
In a letter to Gov. BradLittle, Vice President Kamala Harris urged him to help accelerate enrollments in the state, as many individuals and families are eligible for the program.
Stephanie Bailey White, director of the Idaho Commission for Libraries, said the commission is leading an outreach plan to increase awareness about the connectivity program and help Idahoans enroll. Funding for the plan will come by the end of September.
“We want as many people to participate (in the program) as possible,” White said. “We’re super excited about it and I think it’s going to be a big game-changer for the state.”
The outreach plan covers eight targeted populations, White said. Those populations include low-income residents, the elderly, recently incarcerated, veterans, individuals with disabilities, people who don’t speak English as their primary language, racial and ethnic minorities and rural inhabitants. About 76% of Idahoans fall under one of these categories, she said.
A family is eligible to enroll in the Affordable Connectivity Program if one member of the household has an income at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines, participates in federal assistance programs including SNAP and Medicaid, participates in tribal specific programs, receives free and reduced school lunch, received a federal Pell Grant or meets a low-income program with their internet service provider.