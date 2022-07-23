mastery education (copy)
A 2019 file photo of a Rocky Mountain Middle School student's laptop. Idahoans are invited to apply for federal reduced internet services as access to the internet becomes an increasing need across the country. 

 JOHN ROARK | Post Register

More than 23,000 households in Idaho have enrolled in a federal program to reduce their monthly internet service costs.

The Biden administration announced Thursday that 23,218 Idaho households have enrolled in the Affordable Connectivity Program. Americans who enroll in the program can reduce their internet service costs by up to $30 a month, or $75 a month on tribal lands.

