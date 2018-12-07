Motorists can expect overnight delays on Interstate 15 near the Rose Road Interchange beginning today and continuing into next week.
Crews will be moving large concrete structures into the median as part of the interchange reconstruction project, an Idaho Transportation Department news release said.
The sections will be moved on I-15 during overnight hours from midnight to 5:30 a.m. A pilot car will be used to slow traffic through the area. Motorists can expect 15-minute delays while the sections are moved, the release said. A message board will alert southbound travelers of traffic conditions.
This work is a part of a yearlong project to reconstruct the interchange at Rose Road (Exit 98). Construction includes widening the Rose Road overpass and increasing its vertical clearance; reconfiguring and lengthening the interchange ramps; and replacing two canal structures to support current traffic loads. The project is expected to be completed in late 2019.