A recent study of oxygen levels below the frozen Henry’s Lake offers good news to anglers and fisheries biologists.
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game biologists have been monitoring the lake’s oxygen levels since December and report that levels of dissolved oxygen in the water is favorable for trout growth and reproduction.
“When oxygen levels decline, a fish becomes stressed and its body cannot perform to its full potential,” Fish and Game said in a news release. “As such, the more oxygen available in the water column the better.”
Fisheries biologists take readings in five locations on the lake. Oxygen levels decline as the winter progresses until the ice melts in spring.
"It is quite promising that we are tracking oxygen levels as high as last winter," says fisheries biologist Jenn Vincent. "These levels preceded some stellar fishing on the lake this past season."
Ice fishing closed on the lake at the end of the December and will reopen this spring.