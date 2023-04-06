Paces for Payton, a local not-for-profit organization that raises money for local families of pediatric transplant patients, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary and gearing up for what officials are hoping will be its biggest year yet. This year’s event will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. April 22 at Snake River Landing.

"I am so passionate about this because it was started for us,” said Payton’s mom Stephanie. “I want to let people know that there are families out there that really need the help. They might be your direct family, your neighbors, just someone you know, but they are there and we could not do what we do without the support of those in the community."


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.