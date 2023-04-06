Paces for Payton, a local not-for-profit organization that raises money for local families of pediatric transplant patients, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary and gearing up for what officials are hoping will be its biggest year yet. This year’s event will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Snake River Landing.
Paces for Payton officials hope the race will see at least 500 runners/walkers on Snake River Landing this year.
Paces for Payton, a local not-for-profit organization that raises money for local families of pediatric transplant patients, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary and gearing up for what officials are hoping will be its biggest year yet. This year’s event will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. April 22 at Snake River Landing.
"I am so passionate about this because it was started for us,” said Payton’s mom Stephanie. “I want to let people know that there are families out there that really need the help. They might be your direct family, your neighbors, just someone you know, but they are there and we could not do what we do without the support of those in the community."
The not-for-profit was originally created by Stephanie’s sisters to help Payton's family with the financial struggles of Payton needing a heart transplant after heart failure at only 8months old.
Payton died in August 2015, just shy of her third birthday, following complications associated with heart transplant rejection.
The race continues on in her memory, the money going toward families that are going through the same hardships that Payton's family did in 2013.
“Insurance covers a lot of the medical expense but they don’t think about so many other things that might be hard for families to fund,” said Nicole Storer, who is responsible for finding and communicating with the organization’s sponsors. “They don’t think about gas money to the nearest transplant hospital in Salt Lake City. They don’t think about mortgages after families can no longer work to pay their bills. They don’t think about putting food on the table or providing Christmas presents to the other kids in the family as their parents struggle to make ends meet."
In order to help affected familiescover some of those costs, the not-for-profit holds an annual one-mile walk, a 5K and a 10K, as well as an annual raffle on several donated raffle baskets. All proceeds from the race and raffle go directly to local families in need.
Onlineregistration ends at 11:59 p.m.April 20 and entry fees are $25 for adults and $20 for children 12 and under. Those interested can register on the Paces for Payton website, runsignup.com/Race/Register/?raceId=8197.
Same-dayregistration for race day will start at 8 a.m. with opening ceremonies beginning at 8:45 a.m. followed by a staggered start beginning at 9 a.m. There will be awards and announcement of raffle winners for the 10K and 5K after all runners finish.
"I definitely know the stress of being a transplant parent and the financial burden that can bring to their families,” Stephanie said. “Knowing that I have been in that situation and truly know what it is like to go through it while also having to stress about money, I cannot put into words how it makes me feel to be able to provide these families with a little relief in a way that they need.”
Past years have seen roughly 300 to 400 runners/walkers but Stephanie is hoping that the 10-year anniversary will lead to a much larger turnout, allowing the organization to help even more families.
