Idaho Falls singer Paige Anne, left, and Georgia singer Megan Danielle listen to the "American Idol" judges critique their sing-off performances during Monday's episode.

 screenshot ABC / YouTube

Paige Anne finished her "American Idol" experience on Monday night, facing Georgia singer Megan Danielle in an Adele sing-off in Los Angeles.

The 16-year-old Idaho Falls High School junior performed in Sunday’s episode, singing “Easy on Me” in front of judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and a nationwide audience.


