Paige Anne finished her "American Idol" experience on Monday night, facing Georgia singer Megan Danielle in an Adele sing-off in Los Angeles.
The 16-year-old Idaho Falls High School junior performed in Sunday’s episode, singing “Easy on Me” in front of judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and a nationwide audience.
The results from the sing-off were televised Monday.
“We are facing the best talent we’ve ever had,” Richie said in Sunday’s episode.
Due to illness, Paige’s “Showstoppers: The Final Judgment” performance did not take place from the stage as she had anticipated. Paige started this week’s round singing “California Dreamin’” by the Mamas and Papas for the judges from her hotel room via cellphone, Parade reported.
“Hollywood Week has been tough. Right after duets, I didn’t feel completely healthy,” Paige said in the episode.
She initially felt nervous about the results.
“Doing my performance from my room wasn’t ideal,” Paige said. “It wasn’t part of the plan.”
She worried how she could perform from her room while the other contestants sang on stage accompanied by a live band.
“Performing my Showstoppers round from the hotel, it was like how do you have stage presence?” Paige said. “How do I show dynamic when I need to be loud so the judges can hear me through this tiny little speaker? I had to just throw it all on the table and hope for the best. Was it my best work? No. But did I give my everything into it? Yes.”
The judges complimented her on her performance.
“Whoever’s staying next to her hotel room is probably like — ‘What?’” Perry said. “That was the best in-room performance, I think we’ve ever seen.”
However, the judges were tasked with narrowing the field from 55 contestants to a Top 24, Parade reported.
At a meeting on the show with all of the "American Idol" contestants, host Ryan Seacrest announced that Paige and Megan Danielle were being called up to appear before the judges for their “Final Judgment.”
“You’ve seen individuals go in, couples go in,” Seacrest said. "What’s going through your mind right now knowing you’re going in together?”
“We can do it,” Paige said.
Bryan asked if the two contestants were nervous they’d been brought in together.
“How could we not be?” Paige said.
“We are in the middle of our toughest season ever as judges,” Bryan said. “We are so confused and so messed up in the head as judges, we’re going to make y'all sing-off.”
The two contestants were invited to agree on an Adele song and then perform it one after the other.
“Pick any Adele song,” Perry said.
They were given time to prepare.
“Go work, and we’ll see you in a little bit, and we will have a decision for you guys,” Bryan said.
On camera, Paige explained what was rolling through her mind.
“The judges gave us a sing-off challenge, and I kind of hate it a little bit,” she said. “Megan has so much feeling behind her words when she sings. But I also do feel like me and her have different styles, but there’s similar tones of voice, and I think that’s why they paired us together.”
The two contestants had trouble at first determining what song to sing.
“One of my favorites is ‘All I Ask,’ or ‘Rolling in the Deep’ or ‘Set Fire to the Rain,’” Paige said.
“Those are probably my least two (sic) favorites,” Megan said.
Ultimately they settled on “Easy on Me.”
When the time for the sing-off occurred, Paige sang first.
She nailed all the notes, and Perry gave her a standing ovation.
“I feel like I did enough. There’s a lot that I wish could have happened. I’m nervous, but I think I’m ready,” Paige said in Monday’s episode.
Following Megan’s performance, Perry also stood up to applaud.
The judges deliberated together to determine who would advance to the Top 24.
“Paige might have sang more notes, but Megan, I’m so wishing for her that she finds out who she is as an artist,” Perry said.
Bryan, Richie and Perry ultimately came to an agreement.
“First of all, just tremendous jobs from both of you,” Bryan announced. “Paige Anne, you are an incredible talent. This is a year that is really, really stacked, maybe better than ever with your style of singers, and we are totally in misery trying to sort through it, but you are not in our Top 24.”
The judges ended up selecting 26 contestants to advance to the next round at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii, Parade reports, where they will compete for America’s vote from the viewers.
While Paige’s journey on American Idol may have come to a close, she is just beginning to embark on her musical career.
“I do feel like I’ve grown a lot, but I wouldn’t have asked it to go any other way,” Paige said.
