"I came into Hollywood Week really anxious because of how my audition went,” Paige Anne said. “I wanted to prove myself but I was so nervous and really beating myself up over it. He (David Archuletta) helped me improve my confidence so much. I have idolized him since I was really young so it was really like my 11-year-old dreams come true."
courtesy of Paige Anne
Paige Anne and some of the other Hollywood Week contestants will continue on to the next round of "American Idol" as "Showstoppers" airs Sunday.
Idaho Falls High School sophomore Paige Anne took her “American Idol” golden ticket all the way to the first round of Hollywood Week but she didn’t stop there.
The two-day event saw the local artist cruise through the performance round and go on to crush her duet performance with partner Stefan Benz, leaving the judges with no choice but to push them through to the next round following their rendition of "You Are the Reason" by English singer/songwriter Calum Scott.
Before her duet performance,Paige sang “Pull You Through” by Maggie Rose for her performance challenge, and did so with tips and tricks gained from an in-person rendezvous with 2008 “American Idol” runner-up David Archuleta.
Archuleta and several other Idol legends joined the current contestants on night one to help improve their chances of winning by mastering one of a series of categories. The categories were confidence, stage presence and song writing.
Paige Anne worked with Archuletta in the confidence category.
Paige said her experience with Hollywood Week was one that she was sad every artist doesn’t get to experience at least once.
"Going to Hollywood Week was such a crazy and growing experience for me,” Paige said. “I came out of this week so much more mature and comfortable with myself. I learned so much and was so much more excited and ready for duets.”
Because Paige got yeses from all three judges, she is moving on to “Showstoppers” where she will get the chance to perform for the judges again, but this time with the help of the entire “American Idol” band.
Season 21 of “American Idol” airs every Sunday at 7 p.m. on ABC.
