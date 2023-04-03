Idaho Falls High School sophomore Paige Anne took her “American Idol” golden ticket all the way to the first round of Hollywood Week but she didn’t stop there.

The two-day event saw the local artist cruise through the performance round and go on to crush her duet performance with partner Stefan Benz, leaving the judges with no choice but to push them through to the next round following their rendition of "You Are the Reason" by English singer/songwriter Calum Scott.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.