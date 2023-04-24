Tears run down the face of Idaho Falls singer Paige Anne as she performs “Say Something” by A Great Big World on the episode of “American Idol” that aired Sunday. Paige, who said she’d never cried on stage before, said she was overcome by the emotions of her unlikely “Idol” journey.
Idaho Falls teen Paige Anne’s “American Idol” redemption tour continued Sunday night in Hollywood as it was revealed voters nationwide had propelled her into the top 20.
The field was to be narrowed to 12 on Monday night but the results won’t be available by the Post Register’s press time.
Host Ryan Seacrest said Sunday that 33 million people had cast votes after last week’s back-to-back episodes of the hit reality TV show — 8 million more than voted in the first round of audience voting in 2022.
Just two episodes earlier Paige had been eliminated from the show in a vote by the judges only to be brought back after one of the singers who’d made the top 26 bowed out.
In an interview that aired before her Sunday performance, 16-year-old Paige talked about how she’s dreamt of becoming the top “American Idol” since she was a little girl. The video featured snippets from home movies of her singing for the camera when she was as young as 3 or 4 as well as more recent clips of her singing at the Eastern Idaho State Fair as well as at various sporting events.
The Deseret News reported that Paige’s rendition of the national anthem at a Utah Jazz basketball game, when she was just 11 years old, went “viral and launched a number of opportunities for her.”
Paige said performing at venues big and small helped her build a “little bit of confidence that helped get me to this point.”
Paige chose to sing “Say Something” by A Great Big World for her Sunday performance. Last week, she talked with the Post Register about the emotional roller coaster the TV competition has been and those emotions showed Sunday as tears streamed down her cheeks as she sang.
In a post-show tweet, she wrote, “My emotions overcame me once I stood behind that mic and heard them replay my Idol journey. I’ve never cried while singing and made it through that song before so that was an accomplishment in itself. I love you all and I hope to prove I’m worthy for your vote for Top 12.”
After Paige’s performance, judge Luke Bryan told her “I can’t imagine what you’re going through to get to our top 20. Congratulations. You’ve earned it. You’ve persevered through all of this. You’re here. Enjoy it.”
Judge Lionel Richie told Paige that her advancing to the top 20 was not a consolation prize for having been voted off the show earlier.
“This is God’s plan for you. Enjoy this ride,” he said.
Judge Katy Perry, who a week ago had asked Paige if her mama prays, indicating that prayer had something to do with Paige’s unlikely return to the show, said again that the judges were wrong for voting her off before the round of 26.
”Guess what, Jesus took the wheel. What’s bigger than us has already decided your future,” Perry said before telling the teen that she is “hands-down” the best vocalist in her age category the show has seen.
In her pre-recorded interview, Paige talked about how grateful she was to be continuing in the competition after working toward that goal for so long.
”I just want to go back in time and tell myself in those hard moments, ‘Look where you are now.’”
Tonight’s episode of “American Idol” will air at 7 p.m. on ABC.
