paige anne tears

Tears run down the face of Idaho Falls singer Paige Anne as she performs “Say Something” by A Great Big World on the episode of “American Idol” that aired Sunday. Paige, who said she’d never cried on stage before, said she was overcome by the emotions of her unlikely “Idol” journey.

 screenshot / American Idol / YouTube

Idaho Falls teen Paige Anne’s “American Idol” redemption tour continued Sunday night in Hollywood as it was revealed voters nationwide had propelled her into the top 20.

The field was to be narrowed to 12 on Monday night but the results won’t be available by the Post Register’s press time.


Paige Anne has made the Top 20! ⭐️

