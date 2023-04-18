Talk about making the most of a second chance.

Idaho Falls teen singing sensation Paige Anne rocked her performance of Miley Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball" in a comeback performance on the reality television show "American Idol" in an episode that aired Monday.


Paige Anne is getting a second chance to become the next American Idol, and she comes in like a "Wrecking Ball" at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa! Her Miley Cyrus cover has the judges on their feet!

AMERICAN IDOL, the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, returns on ABC.

American Idol 2023

Helping to determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the next singing sensation are music industry forces and superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest continues as host of the beloved series, for the historic 21st season.

