Talk about making the most of a second chance.
Idaho Falls teen singing sensation Paige Anne rocked her performance of Miley Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball" in a comeback performance on the reality television show "American Idol" in an episode that aired Monday.
Paige, the youngest contestant on the show this season, had been eliminated from the show in last week's episode following a sing-off against Georgia singer Megan Danielle in Los Angeles, but host Ryan Seacrest on Monday announced her surprise return during the performances at Disney Aulani resort in Kapolei, Hawaii.
"Recently one of the top 26 decided to bow out, so we turned to the judges' first alternate and gave her the life-changing news," Seacrest told the audience as he reintroduced Paige.
While it wasn't announced on the show, etonline.com reported that the singer who dropped out was 19-year-old California-based musician Beckett McDowell, who is the son of actor Malcolm McDowell.
In a statement on Instagram, McDowell said leaving the show was his choice, but he didn't elaborate.
Paige's choice to perform Miley Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball" was serendipitous as Cyrus' sister Noah, herself a Grammy-nominated pop star, was on the show to mentor competitors, including Paige.
"I said goodbye to Idol and everything, then I got invited back," Paige told Noah Cyrus, explaining her journey on the series. "Everything happens for a reason."
Paige rehearsed the song with Noah, who gave her encouragement to calm her nerves about hitting some of the song's high notes.
"I feel like I have more to prove," Paige said before her performance. "I wanna feel like I'm going to be here. Ninety percent of singing is mental for me. I hope I will be able to prove myself."
Once on stage Paige's powerful performance stunned the judges.
Watching the judges react, Seacrest said, "There's shock and awe on Katy's face."
Judge Katy Perry was brought to her feet by Paige's rendition of the song.
"I just don't like being wrong," Perry said of her earlier choice to eliminate Paige. "Does your mama pray?"
"Yes, she prays," Paige said of her mother Launie.
Perry responded, "Oh, she prayed real hard."
"That we did. Don't you worry," Paige responded.
Perry related that judge Luke Bryan had told her a secret to success for singers is to wake up every day ready to sing.
"I think when you got that phone call, you were like, ‘I'm gonna wake up every day ready to sing,’” Perry said, drawing nods of agreement from Paige. "How you ended that song was so super pro class, you belong here."
Bryan told Paige that every now and then you might just need a little luck in the music business.
"And when you get that luck you have to show up and bring the goods and that's exactly what you did," he said. "We're so glad it worked out like it did. Way to seize the moment."
Judge Lionel Richie jokingly chided Paige for making the judges look bad for their earlier assessment of her.
"I mean to make us feel like maybe we made a mistake," he said, smiling. "That was absolutely perfecto. You nailed it."
Once offstage Paige got a congratulatory hug from Noah Cyrus.
"That was insane," Cyrus said. "Every moment was beautiful — the pause was beautiful. You had such an incredible moment, you literally made them feel so sorry. Did you see that? That was so good."
The show has now entered the voting stage in which audience members can vote by text or online to decide which performers advance. Voting for Monday's episode closed Tuesday morning.
"American Idol" resumes at 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday on ABC.
