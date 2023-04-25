paige anne eliminated

Idaho Falls singer Paige Anne as she performs “Say Something” by A Great Big World on the episode of “American Idol” that aired Sunday. Paige learned she was eliminated from the reality TV competition on Monday.

 screenshot / American Idol / YouTube

Thousands of people from across the nation audition for "American Idol" each season, so for an Idaho Falls 16-year-old to make it to the top 20 is a significant accomplishment.

Paige Anne, the Idaho Falls High School sophomore who was the youngest remaining contestant in the reality TV competition, missed out on qualifying for the Top 12 on Monday.


