Idaho Falls singer Paige Anne as she performs “Say Something” by A Great Big World on the episode of “American Idol” that aired Sunday. Paige learned she was eliminated from the reality TV competition on Monday.
Thousands of people from across the nation audition for "American Idol" each season, so for an Idaho Falls 16-year-old to make it to the top 20 is a significant accomplishment.
Paige Anne, the Idaho Falls High School sophomore who was the youngest remaining contestant in the reality TV competition, missed out on qualifying for the Top 12 on Monday.
Before announcing the two judges' picks that would round out the Top 12 — Lucy Love and Nutsa — judge Lionel Richie told the 10 assembled contestants, who didn't qualify via popular vote, that they were part of "the most talented class we have ever had."
Before Lucy Love and Nutsa were announced at the end of Monday's show, Paige Anne had one last chance to impress the judges. (She previously had been eliminated when the field was trimmed to 26, only to be brought back as a first alternate when another competitor dropped out.)
Host Ryan Seacrest again introduced Paige, telling the audience, "She's faced elimination once before and now this could be her last song on the Idol stage, so she's making a big statement with P!NK's "I Am Here."
Paige had auditioned for the show with P!NK's “What About Us.”
Before she performed Monday, Seacrest asked Paige what kind of emotions she was experiencing to be facing elimination once more.
"Last night (Sunday), I was just so overwhelmed with gratitude for the fact that people liked me enough to vote me here," she said.
"… It's an honor to be here and if I don't make it through, thank you for making me go this far."
After yet another powerhouse performance from the teen, Richie told Paige, "That's how you fight back and say to the naysayers, ‘You did what? You voted me where?’
" … That's the way to come back.”
Before Lucy Love and Nutsa learned they were advancing, judge Katy Perry told the contestants who missed qualifying by popular vote that "We love you guys so much and we are so proud of the growth and the confidence and the belief you now have in yourself.
"Take all of this with you on your journey upwards. You belong. You are enough. We love you."
