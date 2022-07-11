Model airplane enthusiasts are looking forward to putting local residents’ sharpshooting skills to the test and raise money for veterans this Saturday.
The Desert Eagles Model Airplane Flying Club is holding a fundraising open house from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Attendees will have the opportunity to shoot at moving remote-controlled planes with a paintball gun, fly a plane with supervision and enter raffles to win airplanes, gift cards and gift baskets. The grand prize is a ride in a full-size Stearman biplane provided by local farmer James Hoff.
All proceeds from the open house will go to the Veterans Mobility Corp, a nonprofit organization that refurbishes and donates wheelchairs to veterans and their families.
Frank Smith, president of the Veterans Mobility Corp, said the organization has donated 337 wheelchairs so far and the need is only increasing. This year, the group had to implement a waiting list, which currently has six people waiting on chairs, he said.
“That’s 337 chairs and 337 happy stories,” Smith said.
Restoring a wheelchair can cost between $400 and $1,600 depending on the size of the chair, according to a Veterans Military Corp brochure.
Attendees can purchase 10 paintball shots for $3 and one buddy box flight for $3. Club members compare the buddy box flight to driver’s education, with an instructor operating a remote control linked to the user's and can take over the plane if someone needs help controlling it.
Six raffle tickets can be purchased for $5 and one raffle ticket for the Stearman ride can be purchased for $20 and six tickets can be purchased for $100.
Additionally, club members will show off more unique model airplanes on Saturday, such as a flying lawn mower and pterodactyl.
Tye Tomchak, treasurer of the Desert Eagles, said the club fundraised about $1,500 last year. Hitting an airplane flying through the air is no easy task as only about 5% of people have done it, he said.
Club members are usually at the flying field every morning during the summer when the weather is nice. Tomchak said anyone is welcome to stop by and visit or join the club if they’re interested. The Desert Eagles is a charter club of the Academy of Model Aeronautics.
“This is an open club,” Tomchak said. “If someone wants to join and learn how to fly — yes, we'll help you get in the air.”
G&H Paintball Supply and Game is donating the paintballs and paintball guns, Tomchak said.
To get to the club’s flying field, take exit 113 off Interstate 15 at the Flying J and Love’s Truck Stops and turn west on the overpass, then north on New Sweden Highway. Just past Doug Andrus Trucking, turn left at the Desert Eagles sign and follow the gravel lane to the field.
For information, contact Gayla Dumont with the Desert Eagles at 208-524-1696 or gn445@aol.com. The Veterans Mobility Corp can be contacted at 208-351-2967 or information@vmcif.org.