Two self-driving, automated mini-shuttles arrived this week in Yellowstone National Park and are scheduled to start service next month in the Canyon Village area.
The all-electric shuttles will putt around a set route at about 12 to 14 mph and are part of a test program this year to gauge park visitors’ reaction, use and how well it reduces congestion. Routes will be a little over a mile in length.
The box-shaped shuttles seat about 8 to 10 people, but because of COVID-19 restrictions, only six passengers who are traveling together, or five passengers not together will be allowed on at a time.
The shuttles are slated to run two specific routes. The first route will operate from May 24 to July 12 along a route from visitor services to the hotels and lodges at Canyon Village. The second route will operate from July 14 to Aug. 31 from visitor services through the campground. The park has posted maps of the two routes on an informational web page at nps.gov/yell/learn/management/automated-shuttle-pilot.htm.
“Teams will spend the next month training, mapping, and preparing for their launch on May 24,” Yellowstone announced. “The data from this pilot will help guide long-term management decisions regarding transportation in national parks.”
The hope is to see if the new system will reduce the number of cars clogging the popular destination in the park.
“Yellowstone and the (National Park Service) are proactively engaging with emerging transportation technologies by looking for ways to test, pilot and learn from these capabilities,” said Yellowstone superintendent Cam Sholly last year. “We will continue exploring possible ways to reduce congestion and to improve visitor experience and access in heavily traveled areas of the park.”
As the shuttles operate, Beep Inc., the company that is bringing the machines to the park, will help the park analyze the system's effectiveness.
Yellowstone said that transportation studies conducted in 2016 and 2018, as well as a recent visitor-use study, show roadways and the most popular areas in the park are over-capacity by about 29% during July.
Each of the shuttles will have an “ambassador” or onboard attendant who will monitor safety and “can take over the shuttle operation at any time,” the park said. The attendant will also wipe down seats and seat belts after each use to combat COVID-19. Shuttle passengers will be required to wear a mask.
Joe Moye, chief executive officer of Beep Inc., said last year the Yellowstone project is a new direction for Beep. Two years ago, the company launched a shuttle fleet located in Lake Nona, Florida, at a 17 square-mile planned development. The first year of operation offered seven set routes, transported 16,000 passengers and boasted eliminating 9,400 vehicle trips and all the accompanied carbon emissions.
“We consider ourselves one of the leaders, if not the leader, in this opportunity to advance the use of controlled speed, fixed route deployments of these autonomous electric vehicles,” Moye said. “We'll leverage our work here (in Yellowstone) to serve as a bit of a momentum builder toward some other opportunities.”
Racquel Asa, chief marketing officer at Beep, said she sees the automated shuttles becoming an added Yellowstone attraction with onboard attendants greeting riders and answering questions.
“Our onboard specialists will serve as tour guides for the area,” Asa said. “Part of their training will not just be educating people on the technology, but educating visitors on what’s available in Yellowstone.”