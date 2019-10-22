Dawn Foods, a leading bakery ingredient manufacturer and supplier, named Blackfoot’s Paisley Cakes the “Sweetest Cake & Cupcake Bakery in Idaho."
The award was part of the third annual “Sweetest Bakery in America” competition put on by Dawn Foods. The winners were decided through a popular voting system that involved people voting online or through text for their favorite bakery. More than 1.4 million votes were cast, according to a Dawn Foods news release. Other Idaho winners were Amazing Glaze in Pocatello for “Sweetest Donut Shop in Idaho” and Pastry Perfection in Boise for “Sweetest Full-Line Bakery in Idaho.”
Paisley Cakes is owned by wife and husband Lanae and Michael Workman, but it is Lanae who is the creative genius behind the cupcakes. The shop has been operating since 2010, with its current storefront location opening in 2013.
“We were excited to be nominated and more excited to win the voting,” Lanae said. “Those votes were made by members of our community, so it means even more.”
Winning this contest can mean monetary results for bakeries. Bakeries that placed saw up to a 20 percent sales increase, according to Dawn Foods. The Cake & Cupcake prize winners also received a social media announcement design by Dawn Foods, an award plaque, and an online workshop with a Dawn pastry chef.
Lanae Workman is no stranger to rewards. In 2018, she won Best of Show and Grand Champion in the fondant and buttercream cake categories in the Eastern Idaho Sugar Art Cake Show at the Eastern Idaho State Fair. In previous years, she has also won Grand Champion in the buttercream wedding cake category and the decorated cupcake category. After being invited to compete in the RootsTech cake competition in Salt Lake City, Workman even got to meet Buddy Valastro, star of the television show Cake Boss. “He ate a piece of my cake,” Lanae said, “He was really nice and personable.”
Paisley Cakes is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Customers can buy desserts, custom soda bar, ice cream and sandwiches there. The shop is located at 1800 E. Airport Road in Blackfoot.