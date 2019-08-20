The Caribou-Targhee National Forest Palisades Ranger District hopes to improve wildlife habitat with a prescribed burn in the Fall Creek Basin west of Swan Valley starting Thursday.
The fire will be ignited in the Commissary and 4th of July Ridges area in hopes of promoting aspen regeneration. The operations are expected to extend into the weekend.
“Supporting partners on this project included the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and Idaho Department of Fish and Game,” the Forest Service said in a news release.
Smoke may be visible from Swan Valley and Alpine, Wyo., areas during the operation, the news release said.
“Residual smoke and fire activity can be expected in the area for several weeks following implementation until significant weather changes with rain or snow occur,” the Forest Service said.
People recreating in the area are advised to use caution. For information, contact the Palisades Ranger District at 208-523-1412.