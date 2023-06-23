Carolyn Harrison played with her three young grandchildren outside her home.
Twenty-four books she had checked out from the Idaho Falls Public Library sat in her office. At the bottom of the pile was a purple cartoon book titled “It’s Perfectly Normal: Changing Bodies, Growing Up, Sex, Gender, and Sexual Health.”
Harrison’s 8-year-old granddaughter walked into the office, found the book and began to read. The book contains images of genitalia, sexual intercourse and masturbation. Ten minutes later she walked outside to her grandmother with a load of questions.
Harrison said she wasn’t prepared to talk to her young grandchildren about the topics presented in the book. And yet, the book is advertised for children ages 10 and up.
Harrison had checked out “It’s Perfectly Normal” and 23 other books she believes to be obscene from the library a few weeks prior. She had been preparing to show the Idaho Falls Public Library patrons what books sat inside on the third-floor shelves.
Harrison is the co-founder of Idaho Parents for Educational Choice. She showed up outside the public library Thursday afternoon as a part of the group “Parents Against Bad Books,” an offshoot of the IPEC.
Five other women from the group joined Harrison at the library’s main entrance. They set up a table displaying the 24 books Harrison checked out of the library weeks earlier.
The group believes there are a total of 52 obscene books on the library’s shelves. They determined the level of obscenity using The Miller Test, the U.S. Supreme Court’s test for determining whether a speech or expression could be considered obscene.
Almost all 52 books are considered obscene and “not for minors” under The Miller Test, Harrison said.
At the end of May, the library implemented a new restricted and unrestricted card system for minors. This solution seemed to be a compromise between the IPEC, those opposing them and the library’s board of trustees.
However, the protesters on Thursday afternoon disagreed.
“We didn’t ask them to do what they did,” said Kelly Porter with Parents Against Bad Books.
Porter said the group is not for banning any books.
“All we’re asking is, let’s just rope it off and have an ID. That’s so easy,” Porter said.
Porter is a volunteer with Operation Underground Railroad, an organization combating human trafficking. She said the material inside the library creates people that she sees in the human trafficking realm.
“After arresting one of these people abusing children, they (the person arrested) will say ‘I didn’t used to be a monster.’ Porn is what feeds it. That’s where it starts,” Porter said. “Especially with kids in puberty. That’s like putting a drug right in their mouth. Having it on the shelves is terrible. That’s like having a drug dealer on the shelves. And they are just waiting for you to get close enough so they can put it in your mouth.”
Many of the challenged books contain LGBTQ+ themes. The Post Register previously reported of someone claiming the IPEC is discriminating against that group with these book challenges.
However, when asked if that was their intention, Harrison said, “Oh, my heavens. I couldn’t care less about the LGBT. I really couldn’t. That’s their business. Not mine. This is about kids.”
Porter said, “This is about the kids. Adults can make their own decisions.”
But Harrison believes the problem runs deeper than just having these books currently on the shelves. Harrison wondered how they made it there in the first place.
Harrison is currently working on a bill for the 2024 legislative session which would call for parents to be a part of libraries’ board of trustees. She pointed out that the average amount of time a member has been on the board for the Idaho Falls Public library was 16 years.
“Mayor Casper selected the board of trustees. Why hasn’t she taken action on this? Why hasn’t Jim Francis, who was the library liaison before, why didn’t he take action?” Harrison asked.
“Library boards are established under State of Idaho Statutes. It is this board that, while appointed, hires the director and manages the library and its policies. The law is written this way to protect the library from trends, topics and forces that would insert politics into library management,” said Idaho Falls spokesman Eric Grossarth in response to Harrison’s questions. “Our board does very well with managing our library and any complaints that may arise. If anyone wishes to express themselves to the library director or trustees, I am sure they’d welcome the input.”
Harrison placed a petition for her proposed bill on the protesters’ table. Several parents walked up to the table and immediately signed the petition, saying the books were “disgusting” and “ridiculous.”
Robert Wright, the director of the library, previously told the Post Register that this is an issue left to the parents, not the library.
“We firmly believe parents have the right to parent their children. We’re not getting involved with individual families,” Wright said about the new restricted cards.
“Robert Wright says you can’t protect kids from everything, but I think you can protect them from some things,” Harrison said.
Harrison believes the new restricted library cards are not preventing children from obscene material. When she checked out the 24 books, she saw some children reading books she said are a part of the 52 obscene books.
“You’re not going to take these books home to mom and dad,” Harrison said.
Some of the protesters were pointing out specific material in the books on the table.
“We’ve created this idea that if you put it between two hard covers, it’s a book,” said Gail Inglet. “There’s nothing sacred about a book. It’s what’s in a book.”
Harrison wanted to make clear that the group is not calling for a book ban.
“It’s not about banning books. We want to relocate those books,” Harrison said. “This has nothing to do with the freedom of speech.”
Parents Against Bad Books will be setting up in front of the library throughout the summer. Harrison said they will also protest in parks.
“These kids deserve so much better,” Harrison said.
