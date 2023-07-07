Federal laws “ensuring that children with disabilities have opportunities to develop their talents, share their gifts, and contribute to their communities,” have been on the books for nearly 50 years.

President Gerald Ford signed into law the Education for All Handicapped Children Act on Nov. 29, 1975. The law, now known as the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), “guaranteed access to a free appropriate public education (FAPE) in the least restrictive environment (LRE) to every child with a disability,” according to the U.S. Department of Education website.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.