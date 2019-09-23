The Jenny Lake Visitor Center in Grand Teton National Park closed for the season on Sunday, the park announced.
Trails and parking areas will remain open and the shuttle boat across the lake will continue to operate through Sept. 30.
The Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve Center also closed Saturday. The parking lot and restrooms will remain open there through Oct. 30. The trails in the park are always open unless otherwise posted.
The Moose-Wilson Road, closed last week because of grizzly bear activity, has been reopened.
The Teton Park Road across the Jackson Lake Dam in the park will be temporarily closed on an intermittent basis starting today until Oct. 25 to perform crane work by the Bureau of Reclamation.
“Crane work will take place to set and move the bulkhead gate to inspect and perform maintenance work on multiple reservoir release gates at the Jackson Lake Dam,” the park said in a news release.
Because of the intermittent closures over the dam, park visitors wishing to access the northern part of Grand Teton or Yellowstone National Park may want to take U.S. Highway 89. Access to the Snake River, boat launches and fishing areas below the dam will be available north of Jackson Lake Dam during the closures.
Most of the closures will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.