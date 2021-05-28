Yellowstone National Park announced it will begin trapping grizzly bears on June 1 throughout the park as part of its ongoing studies to monitor populations in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.
Biologists representing the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team will use road-killed deer and elk to lure the beasts into traps for collaring and sampling work.
“Monitoring of grizzly bear distribution and other activities are vital to ongoing recovery of grizzly bears in the Yellowstone Ecosystem,” the park said in a news release. “Potential capture sites are baited with these natural foods and if indications are that grizzly bears are in the area, culvert traps or foot snares will be used to capture the bears. Once captured, bears are handled in accordance with strict safety and animal care protocols developed by the (Interagency Team).”
The park said it will mark areas where trapping operations are occurring to warn the public.
“It is critical that all members of the public heed these signs,” the park said. “These signs are posted along the major access points to the capture site. It is important that the public heed these signs and do not venture into an area that has been posted.”
Capture and collaring to track and study bears is required by the Endangered Species Act to monitor grizzly bears. Interagency Grizzly Bear Studies and trapping will also start up in July in the Island Park area west of the national park, according to Idaho Fish and Game.
Grizzly bear captures are scheduled to conclude in October in Yellowstone.