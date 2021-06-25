A 27-year-old hiker who went missing in Grand Teton National Park more than 17 days ago was reportedly seen in the Taggart Lake area on June 8,the last time he was seen, according to new information received by the park.
Cian McLaughlin, an Irishman living in Jackson, Wyo., has been the subject of a massive search by the national park and search and rescue personnel. New information concerning the search recently came forward.
“A Jackson resident who recently returned from an international trip came forward with new information,” the park said in a news release. “The reporting party said they saw McLaughlin on June 8, in the late afternoon/early evening on the trail on the south side of the Bradley/Taggart moraine. The individual reported McLaughlin was headed south towards Taggart Lake and had a conversation with McLaughlin where he described where he worked, that he’s from Ireland, and currently living in Jackson.”
After receiving the new information, park staff made additional searches around Bradley and Taggart lakes and also searched the Phelps Lake area.
“No evidence or clues of McLaughlin’s whereabouts were identified,” the park said.
Previous searches last week involved as many as 70 park staff each day into the Teton backcountry, as well as rescue dog teams and 45 helicopter search missions. An investigation team talked with 140 people with tips and information about McLaughlin. The initial search focused on the Garnet Canyon Trail. The park has since scaled back its search efforts.
“After days of extensive ground and aerial efforts, the search for McLaughlin will shift tactics to a continuous, but limited mode,” the park said.
Anyone with information regarding McLaughlin’s whereabouts is urged to contact the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch by calling 888-653-0009 or going online to nps.gov/ISB.