After COVID-19 closed National Park Service historic sites, the annual pilgrimage to Idaho’s Minidoka National Historic Site by Japanese Americans was canceled.
In its place, a collaboration of 40 Japanese American organizations nationwide have developed a robust nine-week online program titled “Tadaima: A Community Virtual Pilgrimage.” The virtual pilgrimage will feature new content daily and is free and open to the public at jampilgrimages.com. Registration began this month.
The online program starts Saturday (June 13) and continues through Aug. 16.
“Over the nine-week program, each week will focus on a theme, from immigration in the 1800s to redress in the 1980s,” said Hanako Wakatsuki, director of interpretation and education at the Minidoka National Historic Site near Hagerman, Idaho, in a news release. “In addition to the 10 war relocation authority sites, the virtual pilgrimage will also explore the incarceration of the Japanese diaspora under different types of detention in the United States, Canada, and across the world.”
A list of topics, films, and specifics on Idaho’s and other confinement camps can be found on the website.
In years past, the Minidoka National Historic Site held an annual pilgrimage program attracting visitors from throughout the West and beyond for programs and reunions. The Minidoka site confined close to 10,000 Japanese American citizens during World War II.
“This pilgrimage is unique in its endeavor to connect such a widespread coalition of the ethnic Japanese community, and will provide a space for scholars, artists, educators, and other representatives to collaborate in deepening the understanding of the Japanese American incarceration experience,” Wakatsuki said. “We invite the general public to participate in this community-driven event and look forward to sharing this historic experience with all participants.”