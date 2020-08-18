Sections of the Moose-Wilson Road in Grand Teton National Park are scheduled to be closed next week for dust abatement and road repairs.
The temporary closure starts at 4 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 25) and reopens at 8 a.m. Thursday (Aug. 27). The northern section of the road will be closed from 6 a.m. to noon on Wednesday (Aug. 26) to allow crews to repair road surface failure south of Sawmill Pond.
“During the dust abatement application Aug. 25-27, motorists and bicyclists should plan to use an alternate route as this temporary closure will prevent making a ‘through trip’ on the Moose-Wilson Road between the Granite Canyon Entrance Station and the Teton Park Road at Moose, Wyo.,” the park said in a news release. “On Wednesday ... the entirety of the Moose-Wilson Road, from south of Sawmill Pond to Granite Canyon will be closed and travelers should plan to use an alternate route.”
The park said a slurry of magnesium chloride will be spread on the road surface to hold down dust.
“This product coats the road surface, but it can also adhere to the undercarriage of vehicles,” the park said. “Motorists who drive the unpaved portion of the Moose-Wilson Road after it reopens on Thursday may want to rinse off their vehicles to eliminate any residue.”