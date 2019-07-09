The city of Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department is looking for volunteers for a "Dog Park Volunteer Work Party" on Thursday at the dog park on Lindsay Boulevard.
The event will go from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Volunteers will help clean up the area, plant trees, move rocks and help with other improvements.
“This is a great opportunity dog owners and people in the community who love their pets to come out and join forces with us to improve the area for our canine companions,” P.J. Holm, interim director of Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation, said in a news release. “This will be a fun and easy way to make a real difference in the experience at the dog park. It should be a lot of fun.”
The dog park is next to the Snake River Animal Shelter. Call the Parks and Recreation Department at 208-612-8482 with any questions.