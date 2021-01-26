Idaho Parks and Recreation added several new vendors including several state parks this week for registering your snowmobile and buying other recreational permits.
In eastern Idaho, you can now buy a snowmobile registration at Bear Lake, Land of the Yankee Fork, Harriman and Massacre Rocks state parks.
“Keep in mind that many of the state parks do not have seasonal staff at this time so they may be unable to hold dedicated office hours,” Parks and Recreation said in a news release. “It is best to call the parks before you arrive.”
Parks and Recreation also has a dedicated online system to register boats, off-highway vehicles, snowmobiles, motorbikes, and get Park N’ Ski permits, and buy an invasive species sticker. To access the system, go to parksandrecreation.idaho.gov/registration-permits.
To buy registrations in person, Parks and Recreation has more than 120 vendors throughout the state. You can also obtain registrations over the phone at 1-888-922-6743.
Money from the stickers is used to groom trails and plow trailhead parking among other things. Invasive species permits support efforts to keep aquatic invasive species such as quagga mussels out of the state.