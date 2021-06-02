The Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department is rolling out a new weekly digital newsletter.
The digital ”Discover Idaho Falls” newsletter will be sent to subscribed city residents by email every Friday. The newsletter will include the upcoming events for the Idaho Falls Zoo, Wes Diest Aquatic Center, city sports leagues and other areas overseen by the parks department.
Parks and Recreation director P.J. Holm said the digital updates will replace the handouts that had previously been sent home with elementary school students at the end of each school year.
Around 17,000 people had already signed up for similar alerts by the Parks Department over the last year, but Holm said the city wanted to get the message out as they began a summer of full-capacity events.