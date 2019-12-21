When Pedro Gracia was released from jail after violating his probation, he had little more than the clothes on his back. They were the same clothes he was arrested in, returned as he transitioned from incarcerated life to the open world.
For Gracia that could have been the beginning of a cycle leading back to prison. He couldn’t wear the same outfit day after day, or go to a job interview and expect to be hired. He admitted that in the past when on probation, he considered shoplifting clothes.
This time, however, Gracia received help he had not expected from the Probation and Parole Office in Idaho’s Seventh District: Three pairs of pants, four shirts, a coat, a pair of shoes, a hygiene bag and two days worth of food.
For the past six months, the Probation and Parole Office has been operating a clothing closet for returning citizens looking to get back on their feet. Parolees can receive a “day one” package of necessities.
The clothing closet has become a point of pride among the officers at the probation and parole office, many of whom said it had helped bridge the gap between the officers and the people they supervise.
“It’s about people now,” said Russ Wheatley, director of the Seventh Judicial District Probation and Parole Office. “It’s not about trailing them and nailing them.”
The program was started by Stephanie Taylor-Silva, a mentor and reentry specialist with the parole office. Taylor-Silva was incarcerated for drug crimes, but received a pardon in 2017 and is a leading voice in Idaho for former inmates reentering the community.
Taylor-Silva said the clothing closet is based on a similar program started in Boise by Mark Person, who also was incarcerated before becoming a mentor with the Idaho Department of Correction’s Free2Succeed program.
The clothing closet is maintained through donations: The parole office does not use taxpayer funds for the program or accept financial donations. Instead, donors can bring the items directly to the parole office at 2225 West Broadway Street.
Wheatley contrasted the current approach with a case from years ago. He recalled a man who was arrested in the summer wearing flip-flops and shorts. When he was released in the winter, the exact same clothes were returned to him.
According to Wheatley, the man had to walk to the parole office in a foot of snow, then walk home. He recalls none of the parole officers offered him a ride, and that there was more of an “us versus them” attitude at that time.
By giving those returning to the community a day one starting package, however, that relationship begins on a positive tone.
In the past, parole officers would point parolees to local charities and programs to find similar support. Reaching out to those organizations was time-consuming, however, especially for former inmates who did not have a car or phone. The process also was humiliating, requiring the parolees to travel town asking strangers for help.
Alicia Murphy and Misti Chapman are both supervised probationers in Bonneville County, and have both been on parole before. Chapman and Murphy said in the past they tried to avoid interacting with their parole officers as much as possible. When they were offered clothes, food and hygiene products on their first day, however, it left them with a more positive impression.
Murphy said at times, she wonders if it would be easier to go back to prison, where she didn’t have the responsibility of a job and her daily needs were met. She said the old clothes she left behind were taken by friends while she was incarcerated for a drug offense.
That first day, however, has made her more inclined to reach out to her probation officer when times are difficult.
“We’re more likely to ask, ‘Hey, can you help us?’ We can talk to each other,” Murphy said.
Chapman said she was living in a tent after she was released from prison and couldn’t take care of her children.
After receiving help via the clothing closet, however, she was comfortable going to job interviews. The assistance from the program allowed her to get a job, pay her bills, and return to her children.
Taylor-Silva regularly posts on social media asking for donations, often asking for specific sizes of clothing for those returning. Much of the donations come from law enforcement officers and city officials.
Melissa Armstrong, an Idaho Falls resident, has donated thousands of dollars worth of hygiene products, grabbing any and every coupon she can to provide bags filled with shampoo, toothpaste, deodorant and other necessities.
Armstrong said she started the donations after a conversation with her sister about what she could do for the community. She puts together bags for men and women, costing an average of $15 for men and $20 for women.
Armstrong is seeking other donors to make the supply more sustainable. Hearing Gracia, Murphy and Chapman discuss what a difference it made encouraged her to continue her work.
“Just hearing these stories reinforces it for me,” Armstrong said.