As the coronavirus pandemic descended upon the nation, Idaho hospitals prepared for an onslaught. Hospital administrators freed up beds and ventilators and personal protective equipment. Yet these same medical facilities now stand empty. There have been just five coronavirus-related hospitalizations across all eight counties of eastern Idaho, according to the Eastern Idaho Public Health District website.
It’s a win, of course, for local health care. Yet, the pandemic preparations set in motion a domino effect leaving hospitals feeling major financial losses as procedures were postponed. Fewer patients means less revenue; less revenue means less money to pay staff.
Fewer patients
Hospitals have canceled all elective surgeries, leading to what EIRMC officials have called “a massive decrease in surgery and outpatient volume.”
Idaho emergency rooms also have seen huge declines. According to Brian Whitlock, president and CEO of the Idaho Hospital Association, emergency departments across the state have seen an average of 40% to 50% decrease in patients.
Local ER numbers have reflected this. EIRMC has seen a 42% drop in ER visits. Mountain View and the Community Hospital have seen reductions in staff as well.
Smaller, more rural health facilities have been hit the hardest, said Whitlock. Teton Valley Health Care in Driggs has seen ER visits halved.
Part of that is attributed to people staying home.
“Visits to the emergency room for things other than coronavirus are just not happening. Less people on the road means fewer car accidents. Fewer people going to work means fewer workplace injuries. Fewer people participating in community softball leagues means fewer injuries,” Whitlock said.
People staying homes doesn't account for the entire loss of ER numbers. Many people are afraid to go anywhere near a hospital during a pandemic, said Coleen Neimann, EIRMC's director marketing and community relations. While the number of ER visitors has significantly dropped at EIRMC, the number who need to be admitted to the hospital from the ER has spiked.
“In fact, the number of inpatient admissions resulting from an ER visit has increased 41% since this time last year. Simply put, people seeking care in the ER are sicker than usual, and ill enough to require inpatient hospitalization,” Neimann said.
Less revenue
The nation's health care industry brings in trillions of dollars each year, but it can only do that if its customers keep walking through its doors. While EIRMC, Mountain View Hospital and the Community Hospital declined to provide numbers, all reported that the significant decline in patients had negatively affected their revenue. Madison Memorial Hospital reported its revenue had “decreased significantly organization-wide." Teton Valley Health Care anticipates its revenue will be around “40% below normal” this month.
Less staff
Less revenue means it’s harder for health care facilities to make payroll. Staff cuts, hour cuts and furloughs have been seen across the state. But that is not unique to the health care industry. Most local health care facilities have taken measures to avoid layoffs by reducing staff levels in other ways. EIRMC, Teton Valley Health and Madison Memorial have all cut staff hours. Mountain View Hospital temporarily reduced the amount of PTO that can be accrued in a pay period by 50% and limited paid time off hours to no more than four hours per day.
"We’re trying to do (reduce staffing levels) in the safest possible way so we can still provide and care for our patients. But we’ve got to do both. We’ve got to reduce what our spend rate is because we’re not getting the revenue," said Keith Gnagey, Chief Executive Officer of Teton Valley Health.
Federal aid
There has been limited relief coming from the federal government. Tucked into Congress’s initial $2.2 trillion CARES act was $100 billion for health care providers across the country to assist in offsetting the effects of coronavirus costs. That first $30 billion went out earlier this month.
“That sounds like a lot of money. But, when you distribute that to all health care providers, including everything from hospitals to the county ambulance district, and start to carve that up, that $30 billion ended up coming in fairly small chunks to Idaho hospitals,” Whitlock said.
According to Whitlock, neither that first installment nor any of the others that have passed will be nearly enough to offset costs.
“Now if I were to give you dollar figures, you’d say ‘well, $180,000 sounds like a lot of money’... and it is, but as you’re trying to keep staff in place and avoid furloughs and layoffs like some of these small hospitals in rural communities, the relief they got from that $30 billion bucket of money translates to one payroll period. So basically, some of our small hospitals got a two-week lifeline,” Whitlock said.