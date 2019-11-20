The dusty, winding, washboard access road leading to Palisades Reservoir is now fresh, smooth blacktop after work was completed this fall.
The 5.7-mile Snake River-Calamity Road upgrade has long been a priority of Bonneville County and the Forest Service ever since the Palisades Dam Road over the top of the dam was closed by the Department of Homeland Security after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
A bridge over the Snake River was built a few years later to offer more convenient access, but the road to the popular Calamity boat ramp became hard for the county to maintain and difficult for some vehicles hauling boats to negotiate.
“It was creating a situation for safety response, and there is a lot of people who recreate up there, and they try to get their boats up at Calamity,” Bonneville County Commissioner Roger Christensen said.
The Caribou-Targhee National Forest estimates that an average of 700 people visit the area daily during the summer. There are more than 30 summer homes, three major trailheads, campgrounds and more than 40,000 acres of public lands that attract outdoor recreationists.
Public information officer Sarah Wheeler said the Forest Service estimates the average summer visitation will soon top 800 per day.
A Federal Highway grant through the Federal Lands Access Program for $2.3 million to pave the road was approved. The county was asked to provide $200,000 in matching funds. Christensen said without the federal grant, the road would have stayed dirt. The county, he said, has several other road upgrade commitments in other areas. Christensen said having the road paved will save the county having to constantly grade the deteriorating dirt road.
“Our commitment is that next summer we will do the chip seal as the match which will be about $200,000,” Christensen said. He said the county will do the chip seal work in June or July when the weather warms up.
“Once the paperwork was submitted, it was amazing how fast it got off the ground,” said Tracy Hollingshead, Palisades District Ranger of the project. “This is a great example of how collaboration, good working relationships and common goals can make a daunting task a success.”
Besides paving, the road project also widened sections and tamed some of the sharp turns. The county doesn’t maintain the road during winter months.
“We are excited about the completion of this project and we know the public is too,” said Colter Hathaway, project engineer for the Western Federal Lands Highway Division. “This improved route will provide much better access to the Calamity Boat Ramp and Campground.”