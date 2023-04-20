Students from Idaho Falls School District 91’s Career Technical Education Center’s culinary arts program baked special treats for the dogs and cats at the Snake River Animal Shelter this week.
As part of their exotic cooking bites unit, the students delivered the homemade delights Wednesday, fed the animals, took several on walks and helped with chores at the shelter.
On Tuesday in preparation for the trip, the students baked treats made of bananas, peanut butter and flour for the dogs and tuna, corn meal, flour and water for the cats.
“We decided to do dog and cat treats that are completely edible for human consumption. They’re not necessarily that tasty because they are missing the sugars that humans like,” said Katie Phinney, culinary arts instructor at the technical education center. “This is kind of one of our fun units that we get out of the classroom, get into the community and give back to the shelter.”
The students loved working with the animals.
“Almost all of them have either a cat or a dog at home. They all are animal lovers,” Phinney said. “When I told them we were coming to volunteer with our animal treats, they were ecstatic.”
Usually the students cook for human guests. The Career Technical Education Center features a student-led café where food items are sold to fellow students and staff inside the building. The class also caters for various school district events — including the Christmas party at the Museum of Idaho.
“It’s career focused. We’re trying to get these guys ready to go out into either doing more culinary education at a culinary institute or university,” Phinney said. “Half of my kids want to go out and own their own restaurants, bakeries or food trucks.”
Each semester, the students select and implement a service project. In November they orchestrated a canned food drive to benefit the Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls. The students are members of the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America student organization which is led by “student choice-student voice,” Phinney said.
The culinary arts class is one of many options offered at the Career Technical Education Center. Other programs include EMT, CNA, fire, law, industrial mechanics, pharmacy tech, welding, agriculture science and cybersecurity.
“(We offer) a career-focused education instead of the English, math, and science that you find at the high schools,” Phinney said.
The Career Technical Education Center opened in September in the former Deseret Industries building on E Street. Currently, 205 students are enrolled in either the morning or afternoon sessions. The classes last two hours.
Career technical education received a major push from District 91 Superintendent Jim Shank, according to Phinney.
“We are so grateful for his passion for CTE courses, because without his passion, the center wouldn’t exist,” Phinney said. “There is a massive growth in CTE across the nation. It’s not necessarily where we want it to be, but it is growing. Hopefully with us partnering with the community … people will see the need for CTE and how it can partner with a classic education of your core subjects.”
The center provides students with career exposure and helps prepare them for the workplace or college. Participating students receive community hours or internships. They also receive certifications, college credits or other credentials to prepare them for employment.
“One of our pharmacy students actually currently works in a pharmacy,” Phinney said. “The possibilities are endless of them getting such a wonderful jump-start and doing more career exploration in high school versus … college (or later in life).”
Snake River Animal Shelter staffers were grateful for the students’ assistance. The shelter currently has about 27 dogs and 40 cats.
Interacting with the students also helps with the shelter staff's outreach about its services.
“Most of our animals come from owner surrenders,” said Romi Frizzell, a shelter employee.
The shelter also provides training for dogs from the public.
“The services that we offer is that there is a K-9 Academy here as well," Frizzell said. "It’s just regular basic obedience, so they’ll teach them off-leash training, recall, sit, stay and place. At the end of the day, people will come, and the trainers will talk to them about what they need to do to work with them at home.”
Spring is a great time for people to adopt animals, but people need to be prepared for the lifetime commitment and responsibilities entailed with pet ownership, Frizzell said.
“Every dog we adopt out is spayed or neutered and vetted. It’s fully vetted, checked by the vet, and now that costs a lot of money,” Frizzell said. “So the cost of our adoptions is literally half the cost of the public taking their animals in to get vet care.”
She advises that members of the community spay and neuter their pets.
“Make them a priority as a part of the family,” she said.
