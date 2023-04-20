CTE students volunteer at Snake River Animal Shelter
Buy Now

Candice Jones (left), lead cat tech, and Marcus Reed (right), a student at Idaho Falls High School, help care for the cats at the Snake River Animal Shelter.

 David Pace / Post Register

Students from Idaho Falls School District 91’s Career Technical Education Center’s culinary arts program baked special treats for the dogs and cats at the Snake River Animal Shelter this week.

As part of their exotic cooking bites unit, the students delivered the homemade delights Wednesday, fed the animals, took several on walks and helped with chores at the shelter.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.