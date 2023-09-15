That collective sigh of relief you may have heard was Idaho’s agricultural community and water providers breathing slightly easier as harvest season enters its prime time.
Coming into the 2023 growing season major reservoirs in the Upper Snake River Basin were close to running on empty and the Lake Erie-sized Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer continues to decline in spite of mitigation efforts designed in a 2015 Settlement Agreement between surface water users and groundwater users.
Widespread dissatisfaction with the 2015 agreement has spurred water users to clamor for a new accord to address the challenges of a drier, hotter West.
Following multiple years of drought, combined with low snowpack in the Snake River watershed and unseasonably warm temperatures during the spring and early summer growing months, the system of reservoirs from Jackson Lake in the Grand Teton National Park to Lake Walcott, west of American Falls, was nearly depleted.
Mother Nature to the rescue
Without significant snowpack this past year in the Montana mountains that feed the Snake River watershed the impact on eastern Idaho growers could have been disastrous.
Fortunately, Mother Nature not only provided sufficient snowpack to bring the storage system up to 92% full but cool, wet weather conditions through much of the growing season kept water demand from reaching a critical mass that could have resulted in Idaho Department of Water Resources Director Gary Spackman issuing water curtailments .
Spackman, who retired Sept. 1, has been replaced by Mat Weaver as the department’s director.
Paul Arrington, executive director of the Idaho Water Users Association, a group that represents both surface water users and groundwater users summed up this year’s water year as a welcome relief following the years of drought.
“We went into this year with some pretty big holes in our storage system and needed a lot of water to fill those holes up and for the most part we were able to do that,” he said.
At the same time Arrington expressed a warning that water users cannot relax efforts to restore the aquifer.
“We’ve got to be careful not to let one wet year cause us to let off the gas,” he said. “The reality of today is warmer springs, wetter springs in terms of rain. Just shifting water supplies which affects how the reservoirs fill up and effect how water is available for crops and other uses.”
Dan Davidson, general manager of the Minidoka Irrigation District, a surface water user, said that growers benefited from late season rains, combined with cool weather.
“I think we dodged a bullet, because if it stayed as dry as last year, we would have really been in trouble. That being said, the reach gains from Blackfoot to Milner aren’t that good, I mean, they’re hanging in right around where they were last year and last year was an all-time low,” Davidson said.
A crisis years in the making
A bullet or a ticking time bomb, it seems that every water year the state’s agricultural community spends the winter and spring monitoring snowpack accumulation, along with Bureau of Reclamation’s Upper Snake River Basin reservoir storage capacity and the Department of Water Resources director’s determination if there will be enough water to feed senior water right holders without issuing water curtailments on junior water right holders.
“We’ve got an aquifer that’s in decline, we’ve got some very water intensive crops that everybody wants. Everybody wants the corn for the cows, and the potatoes and sugar beets, hay and what we’re doing right now isn’t sustainable,” Davidson said, listing some of the reasons that the state annually faces pressures on its water supplies.
It’s been a crisis years in the making. The constant drawing of water from the aquifer impacts reach gains, i.e. natural flows, in the Snake River from Blackfoot to Milner creating water shortages for surface water users with senior water rights down river in the Treasure Valley.
The clash between surface water users and groundwater users comes down to the prior appropriation doctrine, commonly referred to as first in time, first in right. Simply stated junior water rights, which encompasses all groundwater users, are subservient to senior water rights. Article 15 in the Idaho Constitution protects the priority rights with that right subject to beneficial use.
Back in 2005 the Surface Water Coalition initiated a delivery call alleging material injury due to pumping by groundwater appropriators. It took a decade of negotiations but both sides finally put together the 2015 Settlement Agreement.
The 2015 agreement required Idaho Ground Water Appropriators to reduce consumption by 240,000-acre feet annually in an effort to restore the reach gains and restore natural flow to meet senior water rights.
“That agreement was working fine until 2022 when it was a very dry year and there were not adequate supplies of storage water to be rented to fulfill all the mitigation obligations under that agreement and, so in both 2021 and 2022, some of the groundwater districts were in breach of what they agreed to do in that settlement plan,” said Jeff Raybould, of St. Anthony, chairman of the Idaho Water Resource Board.
There’s a growing consensus that the 2015 agreement is inadequate to address aquifer recharge resulting in the increasing likelihood for future curtailments and that there needs to be major financial investment in Idaho’s water storage and recharge systems by the state and its water resource appropriators.
Alan Jackson, district manager for the Bingham Ground Water District, was extremely critical about the agreement and persistent difficulties for groundwater users to meet the annual recharge or reduction of 240,000 feet.
“It’s too flawed, not that there was anything bad intended with it,” Jackson said. “What we’ve learned through the process of implementing this agreement, there’s too much in it that doesn’t work.”
Evolving trends during the past eight water years have magnified the 2015 agreement’s imperfections. Despite a few good water years following the agreement, the past three years have resulted in a zero net gain in the aquifer.
It’s been a problem for more than 30 years, defies easy solutions and will require years to resolve.
“I think since 2015 we’ve learned some things about the aquifer that we need to use to guide us going into the future,” Davidson said. “There was some misconceptions in 2015 (about) how long it was going to take to recover the aquifer to acceptable levels. I think we all realized that the aquifer is bigger than we thought it was and is going to take longer to recover it to the levels we want to get it to.”
Failing to address real needs
When discussing the 2015 agreement Stephanie Mickelsen wears three hats, one as the CFO for Mickelsen Farms, one as the chairman of the Bonneville-Jefferson Ground Water District, and another as a state representative for District 32, House Seat A.
Mickelsen is outspoken critic about the inequities the agreement imposes on groundwater users. She believes the current agreement protects Surface Water Coalition at the expense of junior groundwater users and that previous proposed curtailments would result in a huge economic losses to the state.
Stephanie Mickelsen, of Idaho Falls, participates in the discussion at the opening meeting of the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer Ground Water Man…
Speaking about the 2015 agreement Mickelsen rhetorically asked, “is it best achieved by reducing water in an area that won’t change the reach gains for Twin Falls? I don’t think so. I think you’re going to have to start kind of narrowly focusing back in on what really needs to happen for the greater good for the reach gains, if that’s what the settlement agreement’s about.”
A reach is a section of river between two river gages and a reach gain is the gains or losses within that river reach according to a Department of Water Resources publication.
“Now if the settlement agreement’s about something else, then people need to say that’s what the settlement agreement’s about,” Mickelsen continued, “according to what we were in the settlement agreement for, for the reach gains for Twin Falls, the current settlement isn’t addressing their real needs.”
Mickelsen takes issue with the constitutional protection senior water right holders enjoy with Article 15.
“I don’t think the framers of the Constitution ever envisioned that one canal company or a handful of canal companies would be able to control all the water from Twin Falls clear to the Montana, Idaho, Wyoming line,” she argues. “I don’t think we should let the courts decide what beneficial use is, I think the Legislature should make some of those decisions.”
Investment needed
There’s general consensus that the 2015 agreement isn’t working, but there’s near unanimity that the state has to invest in the infrastructure to store and save water and to not delay as the cost will only increase with time.
There’s a lot of water that leaves the state and Raybould wants to see more of that water stay in Idaho.
“We have water that is currently leaving the state and we need to figure out how to hold that in the basin and the best mechanism we have to do that with right now is managed recharge in the ESPA,” Raybould said. “We need to figure out how to build out capacity because the water all comes in certain years. Like the last three years we’ve had very limited amounts of water that we can recharge but in some years there’s like a million, sometimes 2 or 3 million (acre feet) that could be diverted and put into the aquifer but we’ve got to build out some capacity that will allow us to take out at least a portion of those surplus flows in good water years and put them in the aquifer.”
Jackson and Mickelsen concur that the state and the water users who benefit from the state’s resource should help fund the infrastructure to keep the water flowing.
That infrastructure would include additional storage reservoirs along with recharge facilities to capture some of the annual 2-3 million acre feet that end up leaving the state during the spring runoff.
“In a lot of years there is a sufficient supply, it’s these short years that we’ve got to figure out how to get through,” Jackson said, “and those are the years when we really need to find out how to stretch those surplus water supplies further so that we don’t draw so much from the aquifer.”
Jackson estimated the cost for infrastructure improvements to run into hundreds of millions of dollars, if not more.
“At least hundreds of millions to build the kind of infrastructure we need to build. It would set us on a whole different path for the next 100 years. We’ve been the beneficiaries of people 120 years ago who were very forward thinking and hard-working and put stuff in place and we benefited from that, now it’s our turn to take the next step,” he said.
When it comes to discussing the future of Idaho water Mickelsen has a unique perspective from her public service and private business roles.
“First off, I think the state is going to have to make an investment,” Mickelsen said. “It’s their resource and so if they want their resource maximized, they need to make those investments in it, but it also needs to be the people who are benefitting from it to make some of those investments in it as well. It can’t be just the state because the reality is everybody needs to be a part of the solution.”
She recognizes that improving the infrastructure is only one part of the solution, but it is imperative that there be more efficient use of Idaho’s water Idaho by all users.
“We’ve got to get laser-focused on using every single drop of water in this state appropriately and wisely. We need to make sure we aren’t drying up the aquifer or the reach gains for future generations. We’ve got to make sure we protect our resources for future generations,” she said emphatically.
