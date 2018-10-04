A man died at the hospital in Blackfoot after being struck by a car.
Alexander Jensen, 24, of Blackfoot, was trying to cross state Highway 39 on foot on Tuesday night when he was struck by a Ford Fusion driven by Dayler Bedwell, 25, of Aberdeen, the Bingham County Sheriff's Office reported. Jensen was transported via ambulance to Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot where he died a short time later.
The 9:50 p.m. crash occurred near Snake River High School west of Blackfoot.
The Sheriff's Office said no charges will be filed against Bedwell because the collision was determined to be accidental.