540210644

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Saturday morning. Shortly after midnight, Idaho Falls Police Officers and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 1600 block of S 25th East for a report that a man had been struck by a vehicle. Preliminary reports state that the driver was proceeding Northbound on 25th East (Hitt Road) through an intersection with a greenlight, when the pedestrian was struck as they were attempting to cross the roadway. The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital via ambulance. The incident remains under investigation.