A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Saturday morning. Shortly after midnight, Idaho Falls Police Officers and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 1600 block of S 25th East for a report that a man had been struck by a vehicle. Preliminary reports state that the driver was proceeding Northbound on 25th East (Hitt Road) through an intersection with a greenlight, when the pedestrian was struck as they were attempting to cross the roadway. The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital via ambulance. The incident remains under investigation.
Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by vehicle
- Idaho Falls Police Department news release
