Yellowstone National Park’s northern front entrance will be the backdrop for the swearing-in ceremony for 45 people to become new citizens of the United States today.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark L. Carman will administer the Oath of Allegiance to citizenship candidates originally from Australia, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Canada, China, Colombia, Cote d’Ivoire, Croatia, El Salvador, Estonia, Ethiopia, Finland, Germany, Guatemala, Haiti, Mexico, Moldova, New Zealand, Peru, Philippines, Russia, Serbia and Ukraine. The people now live in Utah, Wyoming, Idaho and Montana.
“U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has a partnership with the National Park Service under the U.S. Department of Interior to enhance the meaning and stature of citizenship ceremonies,” the park said in a news release. “(The two groups) first signed the agreement in September 2006 to connect America’s newest citizens to national parks throughout the country.”
During the ceremony, the Yellowstone National Park Mounted Color Guard will present the colors and park ranger Mark Miller will sing the national anthem. Guest speakers will include Pat Kenney, Yellowstone National Park deputy superintendent and Kristi Goldinger, Denver district director of the Citizenship and Immigration Services.
The program is set to begin at 11 a.m. today at the Arch Park near the north entrance of Yellowstone.
The citizenship agency has overseen the naturalization of more than 757,000 people in fiscal year 2018, according to the park.