The Mountain America Center received some much-needed lifeblood with a recent $500,000 donation from PepsiCo and Pepsi distributor Admiral Beverages.
“The Pepsi gift was outstanding. It certainly helps us shrink that (financial) gap. We’re closer than people think,” Auditorium District Executive Director Rob Spear said.
Pepsi will have pouring rights at the event center. This means they will be the exclusive rights to the distribution of all non-alcoholic beverages. Spear is hoping to find an alcohol company to take over pouring rights for alcoholic beverages as well.
"Honestly, we think the Mountain America Center is a great project. It’ll be great for the community. We are excited to be a part of it," said Erik Hutchings, general manager of the PepsiCo location in Idaho Falls.
The half-million-dollar donation is inching the project closer to its financial goal. Just before the pandemic struck, Spear had gotten a final guaranteed price from the general contractors: $57 million. The Auditorium District currently has $11 million in the bank for the event center. According to a financing plan made earlier this year, that puts the project approximately $2.5 million away from having the finances needed to begin construction.
Spear now plans to have the project rebid, hoping to lower that $57 million price.
“We expect a more robust bidding cycle and more interest in the project. Even though there was significant interest before, we really think there’s going to be more opportunity to engage more subcontractors in the bidding process. Hopefully that results in better pricing for us,” Spear said
Prior to the pandemic, things were looking good for the project that has been in the works for nearly 10 years. In February, Spear was “cautiously optimistic” on a March groundbreaking and a completion date of October 2021 if everything stayed on track financially.
The coronavirus, however, has put a stop to such hopes. The Idaho Falls Auditorium District receives its main funding from a 5% room occupancy tax on all hotels, motels and other short-term rentals located within city limits. In 2019, the district received $2,407,599. When 2020 began, the room occupancy tax revenue was already exceeding the previous year’s numbers. Spear felt confident they would bring in that last $2.5 million needed to begin construction.
Then, March hit. In March, hotel tax revenue fell by 29.87%. In March 2019, the Auditorium District received $137,349.48 in occupancy tax revenue. In March 2020, it received $96,322.39. April was the worst month for hotel revenue in 2020. The occupancy tax was down 74% from its April 2019 amount. However, each month since has been steadily improving. August is the most recent month for which data is available on local hotel tax numbers. In August, the Auditorium District received 72% of what it did in August 2019, meaning revenue was down just 28%.
In total, the Auditorium District has received approximately $1.32 million from the room occupancy tax so far this year, from December 2019 through September 2020.
“We’re trending in the right direction,” Spear said.
The first two phases of the Mountain America Center, which would lay the groundwork for construction of the building, began prior to the pandemic: the construction work on Pioneer Road and the event center’s building pad. Both projects were completed in September.
As for when construction will begin to bring the project vertical, Spear said there are too many unknown factors at this time to be able to make an estimate. In the meantime, he is focusing on gathering more donations.
“The goal is to control what we can control. And what we can control is getting more contributions for this project until we recover from COVID eventually and get our tax revenue back up to normal,” Spear said.
The Mountain American Center will be a 48,000-square-foot facility containing a 27,000-square-foot arena space. The arena is projected to hold 4,000 people. Spear said this seating will include 10 party suites that will have the capacity to seat between 13 to 24 people in each one. An additional 11,500 square feet will go toward meeting space.
The auditorium district hopes to host events such as sporting events, rodeos, Disney on Ice, trade shows and conventions.