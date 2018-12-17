Idaho has a higher rate of people on probation or parole and incarcerated than almost every other state in the country, according to a new report.
The report, released this month by the think tank Prison Policy Initiative, examined the rates of correctional control among each of the states and Washington, D.C.
Researchers defined people under “correctional control” as those who are in a state or federal prison, a county jail, county or Indian country jail or youth detention facility; the study also accounted for those on parole or probation. It broke down how many people belonged to each group per 100,000 in every state.
According to that research, Idaho has the third highest rate of people under correctional control in the U.S., with only Georgia and Pennsylvania outpacing it. When looking at probation rates specifically, Idaho has the fourth highest rate in the country — according to the data, 1,916 of every 100,000 people are on probation in Idaho. Ohio, Rhode Island and Georgia had higher rates of people on probation.
Vast discrepancies exist between states’ correctional control numbers, and probation appears to be at the heart of the matter.
“We find this tremendous variation between the states is largely driven by differences in the use of probation,” policy analyst Alexi Jones wrote in the report. “While states vary widely in the use of their prisons and jails, there is far greater variation in their use of probation.”
Those numbers come at a time when probation and parole policy have become the centerpiece of a heated debate about Idaho’s justice reinvestment initiative. The goal of that piece of legislation, passed in 2014, is to increase the release on parole of nonviolent offenders and help clear space in Idaho’s crowded prisons. It has received vehement pushback from police and prosecutors, some of whom have pointed to it as the cause of increased police shootings in Ada County. Amid that political climate, in 2017, lawmakers repealed pieces of the act which would allow parole violators to face “intermediate sanctions” instead of immediate revocation of parole. That same year, legislators, also at the behest of prosecutors and the Fraternal Order of Police, expanded the state Commission on Pardons and Parole.
For the first few years after the justice reinvestment initiative passed, parole revocations — the process of sending a person back to prison or jail if they violate their parole or probation — remained more or less steady, according to Idaho Department of Correction data. On average, from 2010 to 2015, between 540 and 640 people had parole revoked each year. In 2016, that number dropped to a 373, an eight-year low. In those years, Idaho had between roughly 3,800 and 4,100 people on parole in total.
Then, in 2017, as lawmakers did away with intermediate sanctions for parole violators, parole revocations skyrocketed, to 668, more than any year since 2010. That trend has continued — there have been 997 parole revocations as of Wednesday, according to numbers from the Idaho Department of Correction.
Probation revocations have also trended upward since 2010, but at a slower pace. Idaho had roughly 14,000 people on probation for most years from 2013 to 2017. In 2010, 591 people had probation revoked. The count remained fewer than 700 until 2014, which charted 705 probation revocations. The eight-year-high came in 2017, when 820 people had probation revoked, but as of Wednesday numbers are down again, at 771 probation revocations.
At the same time, numbers of people in jails and prisons under Idaho Department of Correction custody increased. Department data reveals there were 7,809 inmates in department facilities on Dec. 31, 2013. By Dec. 13, 2017, there were 8,317 inmates, and on Nov. 29 there were 8,675. This past year, the department began sending inmates out of state to two privately run detention facilities in Texas; there are currently 700 inmates held in those facilities.