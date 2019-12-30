Jon Perry is the Idaho Falls Fire Department’s new deputy chief of operation.
Perry, who has 25 years’ public safety experience and has been the department’s training division chief since spring 2018 in charge of firefighting and EMS training, replaces Dave Coffey, who recently retired.
“It is an honor to be selected as the next deputy chief,” Perry said. “I look forward to serving in this capacity and contributing to our department’s long history of professionalism and community involvement.”
Perry’s job responsibilities will include overseeing day-to-day operations, supervising staff and helping to prepare and administer the department budget.
“Chief Perry continuously demonstrates a positive leadership style that not only fits our organization but also coincides with the culture we want to foster from within the ranks as well as in the community,” Fire Chief Duane Nelson said. “His professional attributes and strong leadership skills are essential as the department continues to grow and evolve.”
Perry started out as a paramedic in Kansas in 1996 and became a firefighter in 1999.