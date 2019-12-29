Name: Axel
Gender, age, breed: male, 2-year-old, pit bull mix.
Axel is a handsome, energetic boy with lots of love to give to a family of his own. He’ll make a great jogging buddy, couch snuggler and all-around companion. Axel’s adoption fee $150 and he’ll come neutered with shots and a microchip.
You can meet Axel and many other adoptable pets at the Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard. The shelter is always looking for volunteers to help with their mission of saving animal lives. If you have questions about Axel or if you’d like more information about volunteering call the shelter at 208-523-4219.
Always consider adopting when you’re in the market for a new pet. You can make a homeless pet happy and even save a life.