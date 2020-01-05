Name: Loki
Gender, age, breed: Male, 1-year-old, Australian shepherd-heeler mix.
Loki's story: Loki is an adorable young dog with a lively, lovable personality. He comes from working breeds, so he’ll need an active family willing to keep him busy. Loki’s adoption fee is $150, and he’ll come neutered with shots and a microchip. Come by the shelter and give this sweet fellow a chance to win your heart.
You can meet Loki and many other adoptable pets at the Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard. The shelter is always looking for volunteers to help with their mission of saving animal lives. If you have questions about Loki or if you’d like more information about volunteering, call the shelter at 208-523-4219.
Always consider adopting when you’re in the market for a new pet. You can make a homeless pet happy and even save a life.