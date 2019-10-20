Name: Joe
Gender, age, breed: male, one-year-old, domestic mediumhair.
Are you looking for feline eye-candy? Joe is a drop dead handsome cat. He’s also got a sweet personality to match his beautiful orange and white coat. Come meet this handsome boy and give him the chance to purr his way into your heart.
Joe’s adoption fee is $70 and includes neutering, shots and a microchip.
You can meet Joe and many other adoptable pets at the Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard. The shelter is always looking for volunteers to help with their mission of saving animal lives. For more information about Joe or about volunteering call the shelter at 208-523-4219.
Always consider adopting when you’re in the market for a new pet. You can make a homeless pet happy and even save a life.