Name: Abby
Gender, age and breed: Female, three-year-old, terrier mix.
Abby's story: Abby is an extraordinarily adorable little terrier in need of a forever home. She’s a little shy at first but after warming up she’s as lovable as they come. Abby is big enough to keep up with you on hiking adventures, while also being small enough to fit on your lap. She knows her basic commands and a few tricks to boot. Her adoption fee is $150 and she’ll come spayed, microchipped and with most of her shots.
If you are in the market for a sweet little snuggle buddy come meet Abby at the Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 Lindsey Blvd. The shelter is always looking for volunteers, so if you have always had a hankering to be an animal hero give them a call at 208-523-4219.