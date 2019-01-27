Pet of the week

Name: Graphite
Gender, age, breed: Male, 4-year-old, domestic shorthair
Graphite’s story: This sweet guy is a bit shy but absolutely loves people. Just give him a gentle introduction with slow movements so he doesn’t get too scared. Not sure how our introverted furry friend feels around other animals quite yet, but patience is a virtue that Graphite appreciates. Not all scaredy-cats love cuddles but Graphite is by far the exception to that rule. Do you have that gentle touch? Then he is the cat for you!
You can meet Graphite and many other adoptable pets at the Snake River Animal Shelter, 3000 Lindsay Blvd. The shelter is always looking for volunteers to walk dogs, cuddle cats and many other tasks. Call 208-523-4219.
If you are in the market for a new pet you can also check out Idaho Falls Animal Shelter, the Humane Society of the Upper Valley and Bonneville Humane Society. You can see photos of all available pets on Facebook.