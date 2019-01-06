Pet of the week

Name: Violet
Gender, age, breed: Female, 1-year-old, Domestic Longhair
Violet’s story: This sweetheart is spastic and playful! She loves being the center of attention and would prefer to be the only animal in the house. She is a queen both radiant and ready for her castle. Violet wants all the loves in the world and will happily give her love in return.
You can meet Violet and many other adoptable pets at the Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. The shelter is always looking for volunteers to walk dogs, cuddle cats and many other tasks. Call 208-523-4219.
If you are in the market for a new pet you can also check out Idaho Falls Animal Shelter, the Humane Society of the Upper Valley and Bonneville Humane Society. You can see photos of all available pets on Facebook.