Pet of the week

Name: Malificent
Gender, age, breed: Female, 3-year-old, domestic shorthair
Malificent’s story: This sweet butterball gives a whole new meaning to the phrase “cat nap.” She loves affection, an occasional play time and of course sleep! She would be more than happy to keep your lap warm while you read a book or relax on the couch. All that lounging around doesn’t mix well if there are dogs in the home. Her lackadaisical demeanor and angelic meows are sure to sooth your stresses away. Do you like lazy days and want someone to cuddle? She is your perfect match!
You can meet Malificent and many other adoptable pets at the Snake River Animal Shelter, 3000 Lindsay Blvd. The shelter is always looking for volunteers to walk dogs, cuddle cats and many other tasks. Call 208-523-4219.
If you are in the market for a new pet you can also check out Idaho Falls Animal Shelter, the Humane Society of the Upper Valley and Bonneville Humane Society. You can see photos of all available pets on Facebook.