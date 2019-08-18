Name: Sunshine
Gender, age, breed: Male, 3-year-old, domestic shorthair.
Sunshine’s story: Have you always admired Garfield and wanted a big orange cat for yourself? Well, now is your chance. Sunshine is a handsome boy with every bit as much personality as Garfield himself. His only requirements are a sunny spot to take his naps in, occasional treats and lots of adoration and petting. Sunshine’s adoption fee is $70, and he’ll come neutered, microchipped, wormed and with most of his shots.
You can meet this handsome dude at the Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard. The shelter is full to the brim with cats, kittens and dogs of all ages who are all in need of good, permanent homes. Come on by and make a homeless pet happy. For more information about Sunshine or about volunteering at the shelter, call the shelter at 208-523-4219.