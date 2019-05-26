Name: Chico
Gender, age and breed: Male, eight-year-old, pit bull mix.
Chico's story: Chico is an older gentleman who is a little shy at first, but he’s a love bug once he warms up. Sweet Chico has been in the shelter for quite a while, and he’s been having to watch the younger dogs come and go while he patiently waits for his turn. He’s potty-trained ,and he loves playing fetch. There is nothing more special than an older dog. Do you have a spot in your life for Chico? His adoption fee is only $95, and he’s neutered, microchipped and he’ll come with most shots.
You can meet Chico at the Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 Lindsey Blvd. Bring a ball for a game of fetch, and give Chico the chance to steal your heart.
Snake River Animal Shelter is always looking for volunteers, so if you have always had a hankering to be an animal her,o give them a call at 208-523-4219.