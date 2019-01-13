Pet of the week

Name: Misty
Gender, age, breed: Female, 8-month-old, mixed breed
Misty’s story: This fun-loving girl is ready for an adventure! She is still learning and would benefit from some training, which works out great considering how much she loves treats and toys of all kinds! This young pup needs room to get her wiggles out since Misty’s favorite pastime is playing until the sun goes down. With this much energy to burn, cats don’t seem to be her biggest fan. She might run circles around you but keep up with her and there are lots of cuddles in your future.
You can meet Misty and many other adoptable pets at the Snake River Animal Shelter, 3000 Lindsay Blvd. Need help with training your new pup? Check out the K9 Academy for all your training needs! Call 208-523-4219.
If you are in the market for a new pet you can also check out Idaho Falls Animal Shelter, the Humane Society of the Upper Valley and Bonneville Humane Society. You can see photos of all available pets on Facebook.