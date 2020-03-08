Name: Jaxon
Gender, age, breed: Male, 3 years old, collie/cattle dog mix
Jaxon's story: Jaxon is a charming young fellow who needs a new home. He’s a tad shy at first but he warms up fast. Come in and give him a belly rub, an ear scratch or throw him a ball then let him do the rest. Jaxon is going to make some lucky family a fabulous new family member, and why shouldn’t it be yours? His adoption fee is $150, and he’s neutered with shots and a microchip.
You can meet Jaxon and many other adoptable pets at the Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard. The shelter is always looking for volunteers to help with their mission of saving animal lives. If you have questions or if you’d like more information about volunteering, call the shelter at 208-523-4219.
Always consider adopting when you’re in the market for a new pet. You can make a homeless pet happy and even save a life.